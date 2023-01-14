Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Reacts To THAT 'Horrifying' Kody Kissing Photo

Gwendlyn Brown is clearing up some disturbing rumors about her father Kody Brown!

As you may have seen, a photo of the Sister Wives patriarch kissing his adopted stepdaughter Aurora Brown has been making its rounds on social media — much to the surprise of fans. Many were horrified with the photo, some of which even went as far as accusing him of more sinister behavior, but his and ex-wife Christine Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn is here to set the record straight.

Related: ‘Heartbroken’ Nicolas Cage Pays Tribute To Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

In a YouTube video series where the 21-year-old is reacting to different episodes of the show, she took some burning questions from fans for a Q&A. One of the questions, before even being read, shocked Gwendlyn so badly she needed to address it immediately:

“Oh god! Okay. This is such a funny question, and like, horrifying.”

The anonymous viewer had sent in a question asking if the “very disturbing” photo of Kody and Aurora “making out” was a real photo. Quickly, the man’s daughter turned to the camera and very firmly denied any creepy behavior:

“No, my father does not kiss his children like that.”

Continuing, she explained the photo isn’t real while seeming disgusted with the speculation:

“Obviously as kids we give him a little smooch because we’re children, but no … not at all. I’m so sorry you were tricked into thinking that. That’s horrifying.”

Well, there you have it! You can see Gwendlyn’s full reaction for yourself (below):

Gwendlyn’s reaction series has been spilling lots of tea, especially about her stepmother Robyn Brown. In fact, the girl revealed she doesn’t think too much of her step-mom. When asked if she felt any differently about her father or Robyn in one of the Q&As, she said:

“I feel less about Robyn from watching this, but I feel like that’s not very fair from me because I don’t really like her as a person. So it’s probably not a completely valid response. But watching her makes me like her less, for sure.”

She continued on to explain she reached out to her stepmother to wish her a happy birthday but never received a response. Although, later on at a family gathering, her girlfriend described Robyn as “kind and sweet”:

“[Robyn] did specifically go up to my girlfriend and introduce herself and Beatrice does say she was kind and sweet, so I appreciate her at least making some sort of an attempt to reach out.”

Lots of behind-the-scenes deets are being shared through Gwendlyn’s videos! Reactions?

[Image via YouTube/Gwendlyn Brown/TLC]