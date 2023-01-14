Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

TLC

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Reacts To THAT 'Horrifying' Kody Kissing Photo

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Reacts To THAT 'Horrifying' Kody Kissing Photo

Gwendlyn Brown is clearing up some disturbing rumors about her father Kody Brown!

As you may have seen, a photo of the Sister Wives patriarch kissing his adopted stepdaughter Aurora Brown has been making its rounds on social media — much to the surprise of fans. Many were horrified with the photo, some of which even went as far as accusing him of more sinister behavior, but his and ex-wife Christine Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn is here to set the record straight.

Related: ‘Heartbroken’ Nicolas Cage Pays Tribute To Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

In a YouTube video series where the 21-year-old is reacting to different episodes of the show, she took some burning questions from fans for a Q&A. One of the questions, before even being read, shocked Gwendlyn so badly she needed to address it immediately:

“Oh god! Okay. This is such a funny question, and like, horrifying.”

The anonymous viewer had sent in a question asking if the “very disturbing” photo of Kody and Aurora “making out” was a real photo. Quickly, the man’s daughter turned to the camera and very firmly denied any creepy behavior:

“No, my father does not kiss his children like that.”

Continuing, she explained the photo isn’t real while seeming disgusted with the speculation:

“Obviously as kids we give him a little smooch because we’re children, but no … not at all. I’m so sorry you were tricked into thinking that. That’s horrifying.”

Well, there you have it! You can see Gwendlyn’s full reaction for yourself (below):

Gwendlyn’s reaction series has been spilling lots of tea, especially about her stepmother Robyn Brown. In fact, the girl revealed she doesn’t think too much of her step-mom. When asked if she felt any differently about her father or Robyn in one of the Q&As, she said:

“I feel less about Robyn from watching this, but I feel like that’s not very fair from me because I don’t really like her as a person. So it’s probably not a completely valid response. But watching her makes me like her less, for sure.”

She continued on to explain she reached out to her stepmother to wish her a happy birthday but never received a response. Although, later on at a family gathering, her girlfriend described Robyn as “kind and sweet”:

“[Robyn] did specifically go up to my girlfriend and introduce herself and Beatrice does say she was kind and sweet, so I appreciate her at least making some sort of an attempt to reach out.”

Lots of behind-the-scenes deets are being shared through Gwendlyn’s videos! Reactions?

[Image via YouTube/Gwendlyn Brown/TLC]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jan 13, 2023 18:04pm PDT

Share This