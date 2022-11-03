Sister Wives Fight! Robyn Calls Christine A Liar Amid Split With Kody Brown -- DETAILS!

Robyn Brown called out Christine Brown for supposedly lying about the timeline of her relationship struggles with Kody Brown!

As Perezcious readers may know, Christine and Kody surprised Sister Wives fans by announcing on Instagram back in November 2021 that they were breaking up after more than 25 years together. The reason for their split? The duo claimed they had simply “grown apart.” However, a report soon came out from Us Weekly claiming Christine actually left due to Kody and Robyn’s close relationship over the past couple of years. A source told the outlet they developed a strong bond over being “devoted” to polygamy, explaining:

“He was devoted to being polygamous so he kept that going for as long as he could. He serves God and believes being polygamous is his way to heaven, so it’s not necessarily about having to be in love with all your wives. It’s about who else is as devoted as he is.”

But Christine revealed to People she knew their relationship was over once she lost “respect” for Kody, claiming he hurt their daughter Ysabel by not showing up to her surgery to correct her scoliosis two years ago. While the pair have not been together for nearly a year now, viewers are finally getting to see more of the split play out between Christine, Kody, and the other wives — Robyn, Meri, and Janelle — in the new season of the TLC series. And it appears there is already some huge drama going down between Robyn and Christine!

In a sneak preview of an upcoming episode obtained by Us Weekly, the family sat down for a meeting to talk about the breakup, and Kody slammed Christine for not speaking up about her feelings about their relationship sooner. The 53-year-old patriarch claimed he learned from his and Janelle’s daughter Madison that she had been debating whether or not to call it quits “for a long time,” saying:

“I cannot figure out why I am so angry. You’ve been in this place for a really long time and I’m just gradually getting clued in. And I actually had to find out from Madison that you had been saying you had been thinking of leaving.”

Christine then responded:

“When you hear things through the grapevine there’s a whole other conversation you don’t get. You should maybe address the source.”

She also claimed some of their six kids asked her:

“’Why are you staying? Why don’t you just leave?’ They asked me.”

Christine refused to name which of their children questioned why she remained in her relationship with Kody but told her estranged partner they had noticed issues between the two when the fam moved from Nevada to Arizona all the way back in 2018:

“They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff. They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time. The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and dad weren’t very close anymore.’”

But Robyn immediately called BS on the timeline of Christine and Kody’s troubles! She fired back:

“In Vegas? That’s a lie. I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guys’ relationship. So either you guys were faking it in front of me … I don’t know.”

Clearly, taken aback by being accused of being dishonest about her and Kody’s struggles, Christine says in a confessional that she did not “know exactly why she’s saying that I’m lying,” adding:

“Kody and did struggle in Vegas, and my kids did say it.”

Robyn did not back down on her comments, expressing in her own confessional how upset she is over Christine claiming her and Kody’s romance were the only ones were doing well when they moved to Vegas:

“She’s sitting here saying everyone’s relationships were struggling in Las Vegas and we didn’t have what we had. And that Kody and I were the only ones that were OK. That’s not true.”

We’ll have to see what happens next for the Brown family — but it seems like things are pretty tense between Robyn and Christine right now. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

