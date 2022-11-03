Gwen Stefani Thought She Was 'Never Gonna Kiss Anyone' Again Before Surprise Blake Shelton Romance!

Gwen Stefani didn’t think she’d ever find love again after her divorce — until Blake Shelton went and made her like him!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the No Doubt frontwoman opened up about her unexpected deep connection with her country music star hubby. She said she’s certain it was divine intervention that they even got together — because it was a huge surprise even to her:

“God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming, I was like ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna go to bed’.”

But Shelton foiled those plans as soon as he walked into her life! The 53-year-old recalled to Drew how she’d honestly believed she would never even kiss another man after her devastating 2015 split from Gavin Rossdale:

“Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone … like I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton’s like ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton’.”

Aww!

We’re still not sure how that, of all opening lines, would do the trick, but it worked on People magazine, too, so…

Drew agreed she believes those magical love-at-first-sight moments are possible — and Gwen went on to gush about how she’s found her best friend that’s “on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life”:

“Having someone that, we think the same about things yet we’re so different, like he’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does and I’m like putting makeup on. We are so different yet we’re so the same on so many levels.”

So sweet, they seem like the perfect match! But the Rich Girl singer doesn’t think she’d be a perfect match for just anyone… Definitely not musically!

In fact, she doesn’t believe she’d even get a chair turn if she were to compete on The Voice:

“I would never get a chair turn, there’s no way, because this is the thing about The Voice, the whole thing is just, it’s very different than watching someone sing a song and that’s the whole point, that you’re eliminating any of those other sensory things, you’re just hearing the voice.”

Wow! One of the most recognizable voices in pop music doesn’t think she’d even get picked on her own show! We can’t decide if she’s showing false humility or surprising self-awareness here! Although, she does raise the point that different voices work best in different environments:

“And I feel like my voice has been, it’s like a character voice. Some of these singers are so technically incredible that come on the show, they’re so gifted as singers, so I don’t know if a show like the The Voice I would get a chair turn, like I feel like I could get someone to listen to it on the radio, but it’s just different.”

We’re sure Blake would turn his chair for you, Gwen! Love always seems to find a way. Do U believe in love at first sight? Let us know in the comments (below)!

