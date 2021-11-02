Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Announces Split From Kody After More Than 25 Years Together

Sad to see things come to an end here for these two Sister Wives stars!

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are splitting up after nearly three decades together. Needless to say, following their joint, social media announcements on Tuesday, some fans have been left quite surprised.

Christine first announced the pair’s split on Instagram, admitting the longtime couple had “grown apart” in recent years.

The 49-year-old wrote:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Oh no!

Her 52-year-old now-estranged husband added his own message on Instagram, as well, writing (below):

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

The pair first got together when Christine entered the Brown family’s plural marriage alongside wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown back in 1994.

Kody was only legally married to Meri for much of that time, before the duo separated in 2014 so another new woman, Robyn Brown, could officially marry him at the time.

The exes share six children together, too — five of whom are grown up: daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, and son Paedon, 23.

Sad stuff.

