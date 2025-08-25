Snoop Dogg Rips LGBT Storyline In Disney Movie Because He Was Too ‘Scared’ To Talk To His Grandson About It

Snoop Dogg is sharing his hot take on LGBTQIA+ representation in 2025… And frankly, it’s disappointing!

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper appeared on a recent episode of the It’s Giving podcast, where he slammed the appearance of an LGBTQIA+ relationship in a Disney film. He told host Sarah Fontenot:

“What you see is what you see. They’re putting it everywhere.”

The rap legend detailed a time he took his grandson to see the 2022 Pixar film Lightyear, which features a lesbian relationship. Specifically, he criticized a plot point involving the couple welcoming a baby together:

“Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

The 53-year-old recalled thinking:

“Oh s**t, I didn’t come her for this s**t, I just came here to watch the goddamn movie.”

The Gin & Juice rapper said he handled the situation by hushing his grandson, distracting him with popcorn, and telling him “the movie ain’t over” yet. Now, he said he’s “scared to go to the movies” because he doesn’t want to be “in the middle of s**t [he] doesn’t have an answer for.”

Is it really that hard to explain that love comes in all forms??!

The Chronic rapper added that overall, the situation “threw [him] for a loop.” He explained:

“These are kids. Do we have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Seriously?? Come on, Snoop! What happened to the guy that was supportive of gay love? Back in 2013, he famously told the Huffington Post while speaking on gay marriage:

“People can do what they want and as they please. Satisfy yourself accordingly. I have no issues with nobody, I live for me and I live my life doing what I do, so you should have the right to do whatever you want to do.”

Where’s that energy now?? He stands with the current administration, so we have an idea of where it went! If you want, you listen to Snoop talk more about Lightyear and his theater experience with his grandson (below):

What are YOUR reactions here, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/

[Images via It’s Giving — Podcast/YouTube & Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Disney+]