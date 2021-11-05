So Many Fabulous Flowers! Picking And Arranging The Most Beautiful Ones With My Kids! | Perez Hilton And Family

Another rainy day and another GREAT family day! The non-stop downpour required us to get creative and seek out an indoor activity! So…. we took our children to the Los Angeles Flower Market. The first time any of us had ever gone! Vendor after vendor filled with such unique and dazzling flowers! And the place smelled divine! The kids each picked some to take home and so did dad! Watch to see what we picked out and enjoy all the gorgeous nature!

