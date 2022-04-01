Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Claims 'Abusive' Ex Chris Lopez 'Almost Killed' Her In New Court Deposition!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Whoa.

As Kailyn Lowry’s defamation lawsuit against Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus continues, some shocking allegations against her baby daddy Chris Lopez are coming to light. In new court documents obtained by The Sun, Lowry slammed her ex during her deposition, calling him “abusive” and alleging that he once tried to “kill” her.

To recap this ongoing situation: Kailyn first filed a lawsuit against Briana in June after Briana made claims about her personal life, specifically that she broke into Chris’ house and “physically beat” him. Kailyn vehemently denied these allegations and is now requesting compensation for damages and attorney fees. But Briana is also fighting back. She filed an anti-SLAPP motion to have a judge dismiss the case, insisting that she had a right to discuss the public matter because of free speech.

And the co-parent’s relationship troubles have been a public matter for quite some time, and not just because they’re reality stars. In fact, much of this legal filing stems from an issue that occurred in September 2020 when Kailyn arrived at Chris’ home to pick up their son Lux to discover he had been given a haircut without consent. According to documents obtained by E! News, Lowry was booked for allegedly “attacking” Lopez by “punching him several times on the head and upper torso.” The court documents also noted that he didn’t fight back. However, authorities added:

“[Kailyn] stated that she was upset because Christopher cut Lux’s hair. Kailyn stated that the dispute never became physical.”

So, this has been a complicated matter for a long time, and now things are only escalating with this new information. On February 17, the mother of four told Briana’s lawyer in a court deposition:

“A lot of what comes out of Chris’ mouth is untrue.”

She even went so far as to allege that he lied about the physical altercation because they “had a very tumultuous relationship.” To back this up, she pointed out that she had a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Chris, which had been granted ahead of the incident. When asked why this was put in place, she alleged:

“Chris almost killed me in October of 2019.”

Wow. Other information about this was redacted from the transcript.

Later, Briana’s lawyer asked if Kailyn was “okay” after that sensitive conversation, to which she replied:

“I am trying to be.”

The MTV personality had plenty more to say about her ex, insisting:

“I think that Chris has narcissistic tendencies and narcissistic behaviors.”

She also blasted his parenting skills, claiming that he uses the kids as “pawns” to get what he wants:

“He parents for himself, not for his children. He sees his children as objects and pawns and a way to control me. He is very manipulative. He is abusive. He is self-centered and will do whatever it takes to have his own way.”

As mentioned, these are similar comments to those made after she discovered he had cut Lux’s hair without her consent. They couple has been known to have a tense relationship for many years now; learning these allegations, especially that Chris allegedly tried to kill the mother of his children, is truly harrowing.

Despite, Kailyn’s vulnerable deposition, no update on the case has been given. On Tuesday, Briana attended a court hearing in Florida to discuss her anti-SLAPP motion. Kailyn’s lawyer was present via Zoom. According to a reporter for The Sun, Briana left feeling “good” and seeming celebratory with her lawyer, Marc. J. Randazza. Judge Robert J. Egan has not made an official ruling yet.

We’re sending love to Kailyn. Allegations likes these are so heartbreaking to hear.

