Sophia Bush's Ex Finally Responds To Her Surprise Divorce Filing

It’s been over a month since Sophia Bush shocked fans by suddenly filing for divorce from husband of just one year Grant Hughes. And clearly he was as surprised as we were because it took him all this time to file a response!

People obtained the entrepreneur’s legal docs, which were filed on September 8, five weeks after Sophia’s. According to the outlet on Tuesday, Grant matched his ex’s request to “terminate (end) the court’s ability to award” spousal support to either party. The prenup says they each get what they earned and nothing more, and they’re both happy to stick to that, though he admitted he “is not certain of the full nature and extent” of separate or community property at this time. He also was fine with them paying their own attorney fees.

Grant also agreed with Sophia’s “irreconcilable differences” reason AND with her separation date. That particular detail has been of much interest seeing as June 27 is just two weeks after their first anniversary — and Sophia’s gushing Instagram tribute about spending the rest of her life with him. She wrote in that since-deleted post:

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband.’ Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”

Then just two weeks later they were done?

We’re glad Grant is agreeing with Sophia straight down the line. But we still have to wonder how such an uncomplicated and amicable divorce happened so fast after such future-oriented anniversary talk.

We mean, it took twice as long for Grant to file a legal response as it took to go from “ecstatic” love and happiness to Splitsville. We can’t help but wonder if he’s just happy to give her everything she wants to keep whatever happened to herself? Because she flipped that switch fast and has not been looking back — except maybe to show how much she doesn’t care. Like wearing her wedding reception dress to dance to Single Ladies at the Beyoncé concert last week.

Well, at least they’re on the same page now — even if it is about being definitely over and ready to move on. Hey, if it works, we guess. We just better not ever find out he hurt the One Tree Hill star in some way. She’s dealt with enough of that for one lifetime.

[Image via Sophia Bush/Instagram.]