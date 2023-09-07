Sophia Bush Re-Wore Her Wedding Reception Dress To Beyoncé Concert Amid Divorce -- And It Was EPIC!

Sophia Bush really said Clothes Over Bros!

The One Tree Hill alum just recycled one of her wedding dresses to attend the Beyoncé concert in LA on Monday. And, dare we say, she looked even better in it the second time around! Maybe it’s just that single glow…

The actress — who is currently divorcing her hubby Grant Hughes — was spotted rocking the mirrorball-like minidress at the Renaissance Tour. She shared several HAWT AF pics of herself in the dress, which fit in perfectly with Queen Bey’s silver theme. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

INCREDIBLE!

She captioned the post:

“Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am.’ […] She called her #Renaissance ‘a place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe place/without judgment/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.’ Can confirm “

As mentioned, fans quickly realized why they recognized the dress — it’s because she wore it during a very pivotal moment in her life. Just over a year ago, the Drama Queens podcast host first stepped out in the glamorous ‘fit at her wedding afterparty. Take a look HERE!

The internet loved her decision to rewear the statement piece, commenting:

“our girl really took her wedding reception dress and repurposed it for the queen bey concert during her divorce and looked LIKE THAT. Sophia, you continue to be absolute goals ” “This is giving such Brooke Davis vibes ” “best believe you’re still bejeweled when you walk in the room you can still make the whole place shimmer ” “Understood the assignment” “You are GLOWING”

Safe to say her fans approved!! What do U think?! Sound OFF (below)!

