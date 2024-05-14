Sophia Bush Honors Ashlyn Harris With Mother's Day Post After 'Homewrecker' Accusations

Sophia Bush has no shame in her Mother’s Day game!

On Sunday, the One Tree Hill star took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to her girlfriend Ashlyn Harris. See, Ashlyn has two children, daughter Sloane and son Ocean, whom she shares with her now-ex-wife Ali Krieger. Sophia celebrated her own mom first. Then she switched it up and wrote over a photo of the soccer star with her daughter:

“And of course you, you absolutely magic momma”

Related: Tom Brady Pays Tribute To Gisele AND Bridget In Mother’s Day Post After Brutal Roast!

See (below):

Wow, that’s pretty bold considering the prevailing interpretation of the facts online is that the relationship began with Ashlyn cheating on Ali with Sophia (who in turn was allegedly cheating on her OWN ex-husband Grant Hughes)…

Calling the athlete a great mom after seemingly participating in the family unit no longer being together is certainly an inneresting way to approach things… Just sayin’!

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Was Sophia out of touch for this? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Ashlyn Harris/Instagram & CBS, & BuzzFeed Celeb/YouTube]