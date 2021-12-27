Sophia Grace & Rosie Are ALL GROWN UP! See Pics From Their Cool Teenage Christmas Together!

OH. EM. GEE. Can you believe it’s been TEN YEARS since the adorable Sophia Grace & Rosie first went viral with their performance of Nicki Minaj‘s Super Bass on The Ellen DeGeneres Show??

A lot has changed in the last decade: the world got sick, Nicki got married, Ellen’s reputation got turned upside down… But none of that will prepare you for how much these two adorable cousins from the UK have changed! They’re all grown up!

Rosie McClelland is 15 years old now, and Sophia Grace Brownlee is 18! Can you believe it??

After spending Christmas together in Essex, both shared pics of the holiday reunion to their Instagram pages, and it’s a real rude awakening to be frank! We suddenly feel so old! LOLz!

See the cool teens having a chill Xmas together (below)!

Can you believe it?? Just a reminder, here’s what Sophia Grace & Rosie were like way back when we first met them…

