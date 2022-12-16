Kourtney Kardashian Asks Khloé If She's STILL Having Sex With Tristan In Lie Detector Test Vid!

OMG YES! Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are definitely two celebs we’d want to see take a lie detector test! And being asked questions by a sister? Who knows where all the bodies are buried? YES PLEASE!

The KUWTK stars — sorry, the Hulu‘s Kardashians stars — were the latest guests invited to do an interview while hooked up to a real live polygraph test for Vanity Fair. And speaking of things being buried, Kourt asked the question we have all been wondering about! Asking whether there was anything she wanted “to clear up” like “any rumors” it suddenly struck her! She asked her baby sis:

“Oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?”

Yasss! Just get it out in the open, gurl! After all, she took back Tristan Thompson after multiple previous cheating scandals, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that she would go back again. But is she??

Khloé couldn’t stay cryptic while hooked to the machine. So once and for all she answered:

“No, I am not. I’m really not.” The polygraph result? The expert confirmed it — she was telling the truth! She is DONE with his cheating ass for good! Phew! After it was corroborated that she wasn’t lying, Khloé laughed: “I would die if it said I was!” See the definitely TRUE answers to more questions about fashion choices, Kourt’s wedding to Travis Barker, getting caught having sex in public, and more (below)!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcB8FAGOcGs

