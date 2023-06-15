Steve Irwin’s Son Is Just Like His Late Dad -- Matching Gruesome Snake Bites!

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

If you’re a fan of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, you may know his surviving family is keeping up with his wildlife adventures… Between his widowed wife, Terri, his 24-year-old daughter Bindi, and 19-year-old son Robert, the three are making good by the Irwin family name! And in a new clip, Robert is showing JUST how similar he is to his father.

The teen took to Instagram Wednesday to share old footage of Steve getting bit in the face while handling a carpet python. Ouch! But crazy enough, following immediately after was a short clip that was eerily similar to Steve’s, where Robert, who was similarly handling a carpet python, also got bit in the face! See (below):

OMG!

He captioned the clip:

“Déjà vu. Dad and me getting bitten by the same species of snake (carpet python) decades apart. I found this python on the side of a road, but as you can see, sometimes snake rescues don’t quite go to plan”

How wild is that?? We just know Steve is smiling down on his family… and sending healing energy for his son’s snake bite, LOLz!

