Suspect Identified In Cold Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann 15 YEARS LATER!

A suspect has been finally declared in the cold case of the missing toddler Madeleine McCann.

In case you didn’t know, the 3-year-old had been vacationing in the Algarve region of Portugal when she suddenly disappeared on May 3, 2007, from her room while her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, dined nearby with friends. Law enforcement immediately launched an international search for Madeleine. However, they were never able to find the child and no one has even been charged for her disappearance.

But now, the Prosecutor’s Office in Faro, Portugal announced on Thursday that someone has been made an official suspect in the case by German authorities per the request of Portuguese officials. Investigators did not name the suspect at this time.

This turn in the case comes nearly two years after police named Christian Brueckner as possible suspect in Madeleine’s case after finding some evidence linking him to the girl’s disappearance. However, there was not enough to charge him in court.

Last year, the Mirror previously reported that investigators were “100% convinced” that they had some proof to charge Brueckner. It’s alleged that he was living in a camper van in the Praia da Luz region of Algarve at the time of the disappearance while phone records also showed that he received a call near where Madeleine was staying about an hour before she vanished. Authorities also claimed that Brueckner allegedly made a “confession” to a friend about the kidnapping. German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the outlet that the evidence was still “circumstantial,” explaining:

“We have no scientific evidence. If we had a video of the act or a picture of Madeleine dead with Brueckner on camera, we wouldn’t have had to make a public appeal. But we only have circumstantial evidence.”

According to CNN, Brueckner has long denied having any involvement in the little one’s disappearance. He is currently in a German prison on drug offenses and for allegedly raping a 82-year-old woman in the same area where Madeleine went missing.

Her parents were also named suspects in 2007 by police, but were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office in Germany said they believed that Madeleine was dead back in 2020. However, her parents have not given up hope just yet. Clarence Mithcell, a spokesperson for Kate and Gerry, told BBC that they have “never given up hope of finding Madeleine alive, even now despite all these grim reports that are emerging, because they haven’t had anything to suggest the worst has happened.” He added:

“They say they need peace. They need to find peace. And I think everybody can understand that.”

Will the police finally be able to solve this case? We’ll have to wait and see. Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN]