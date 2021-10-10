Prosecutors ‘100% Convinced’ They’ve Finally Solved Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance Case 14 Years Later

Will the famous case surrounding the disappearance of Madeleine McCann finally be closed?

In case you haven’t been following the tragic situation, the girl was just 3 years old when she was kidnapped while on vacation with her family in Algarve, Portugal, in 2007. And while authorities have spent 14 years searching and questioning suspects — including her parents — they never found any evidence to solve it … until now.

According to The Mirror, investigators are ‘100% convinced’ that they have enough proof to charge the suspect named Christian Brueckner for the disappearance and possible murder of Madeleine. The 44-year-old reportedly is currently serving time for several other crimes in Germany — including the rape of an elderly woman. Hoping to bring charges against the man by next year, German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the publication that they still want to collect as much evidence as possible just in case:

“We’re confident we have the man who took and killed her. It is now possible that we could charge. We have that evidence now. But it’s not just about charging him — we want to charge him with the best body of evidence possible. When we still have questions, it would be nonsense to charge rather than wait for the answers that could strengthen our position.”

He continued:

“That’s why we said we’ll investigate as long as there are leads or information for us to pursue. I’m not saying that what we have is insufficient now. But he’s in prison, so we don’t have this pressure on us. We have time on our hands.”

It’s alleged that Brueckner was living in a camper van in the Praia da Luz region of Algarve, Portugal, with phone records showing he received a call near the child’s holiday apartment about an hour before Madeleine vanished. He also just left jail for petrol theft, and authorities claim that he made a “confession” to a friend before, The Mirror reports. However, Wolters claims it is still all “circumstantial evidence,” adding:

“We have no scientific evidence. If we had a video of the act or a picture of Madeleine dead with Brueckner on camera, we wouldn’t have had to make a public appeal. But we only have circumstantial evidence.”

He also admitted that prosecutors have no clue if Madeleine is dead, how she may have died, or any evidence connecting Brueckner to her murder, explaining:

“We have no body and no DNA but we have other evidence. Based on the evidence we have, it leads to no other conclusion. I can’t tell you on which basis we assume she is dead. But for us, there’s no other possibility. There is no hope she is alive.”

Here’s hoping they can finally bring justice and peace for the family after all of these years. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN]