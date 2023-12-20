Travis Kelce Has A Message For The 'Brads & Chads' Who Booed 'Amazing' GF Taylor Swift At Sunday’s Game!

Just like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce could care less about the angry “Brads and Chads” in the world!

During Wednesday’s New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots — which saw his pop star girlfriend attend with her dad Scott Swift. Gushing about how beloved the Anti-Hero artist is, the 34-year-old told his brother Jason Kelce:

“They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite team’s colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

So true!

Related: Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift WILL Spend The Holidays Together!

He’s so proud about it too, aww! But as we all know, not everyone was thrilled to see the Grammy winner on the jumbotron! And Travis had a message for them, clapping back:

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was f**king screaming their tail off for her.”

they are BOOING HER?! Swiftie’s get in the car it’s combat time pic.twitter.com/YlAJ5OE8jb — mariah ♡ (@tayaswizzles13) December 17, 2023

Hah!! He’s been reading TayTay’s Time interview. So cute! The upset NFL fans can hate on the musician all they want, tho. It doesn’t seem like their negativity is getting to either star! Phew!

As for how he handled the fact his girl was in the stadium for the big game, he said he was “trying to keep it cool” and not “show [his] cards.” But it was a special occasion considering the singer’s history with the venue:

“It was fun, man. … Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that.”

The tight end also praised Scott’s “swaggy vintage” sweater, noting:

“Mr. Swift [was] in full Chiefs gear. It’s kind of looking real nice on him. … He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself.”

The boyfriend and dad met in Argentina last month during the Eras Tour, but this was Scott’s first Chiefs game since the pair started dating. While he wasn’t always a Kansas City fan, Travis has seemingly totally won him over! Love it!

Hear the athlete’s full podcast episode (below):

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Shots Podcast Network/CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube]