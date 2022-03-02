Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is ENGAGED!!

Sydney Sweeney is gearing up to walk down the aisle!

The Euphoria star was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand on Monday while out in El Lay in photos obtained by TMZ (check them out HERE). Now, People has confirmed that the 24-year-old is officially engaged to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Jonathan Davino!

The White Lotus alum has said very little publicly about her relationship, but the pair have been spotted on multiple PDA-filled dates over the years, including a beach day in Hawaii in 2020. They’ve been linked since 2018. Sydney’s also been super open about preferring to date non-celebs, telling Cosmopolitan in January:

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

When asked what she looks for in a significant other, she sweetly shared:

“I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

Aw!! We are so happy she’s found her soulmate in Jonathan! Time to pop the champagne!

[Image via MTV News/YouTube]