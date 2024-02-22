Tallulah Willis Shares Childhood Pics & Talks 'Unhealthy Times' Amid Eating Disorder Recovery

Tallulah Willis continues to open up about her eating disorder and recovery.

The 30-year-old actress has been honest about her struggles with mental health, including her battle with anorexia and body dysmorphic disorder. And also with her journey out of the dark!

Related: Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Battling Eating Disorder & Body Shaming Viewers At Just 16!

She shared a candid post on Instagram Wednesday to let other “ED recovery babies” know it’s completely normal to experience tough days during this journey. Tallulah admitted even she has been struggling with “romanticizing unhealthy times” lately. Alongside several pictures of herself as a child, she wrote:

“ED recovery babies – sending love to you all, I’m having an intens moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body. Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I’m not alone. This little raggymuffin is so special and it’s strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality – LIFE! whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the ‘better’ version of me. AND it’s ok to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet.”

We applaud Tallulah for her vulnerability here. See the post (below):

Loved ones and fans took to the comments section to praise Tallulah for opening up about her eating disorder recovery. Her older sister, Rumer Willis, wrote:

“You are magic, your truth is so vital and I’m so lucky to be your sister.”

Model Helena Christensen said:

“You’re so wise and beautiful inside out.”

Ewan McGregor‘s daughter, Esther-Rose, added:

“thank you for this. Truly a thought that consumes more people than we know.”

We’re sending love to Tallulah amid her recovery! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

[Image via Tallulah Willis/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]