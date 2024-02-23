Police Finally Make Arrest In Murder Of Pregnant LA Model Maleesa Mooney!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Major update in the case of murdered model Maleesa Mooney!

The late 31-year-old was found dead in her LA apartment in September. It was an extremely gruesome scene — per her autopsy report, she was found “wedged inside [her] refrigerator with blood pooled beneath it.” Her wrists and ankles were “bound together” with “miscellaneous electronic cords and clothing items,” and she had a gag in her mouth which was “fashioned out of an article of clothing.”

Such a cruel way to go…

Because of the condition she was found in and the “blunt force injuries of the face/head, back, and upper left arm” discovered on her, investigators ruled her cause of death as “homicidal violence” in October. But since then, word has been pretty quiet. Until now.

Related: Disturbing Details About How Audrii Cunningham’s Body Was Found

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that a man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of the late model. That man is Magnus Daniel Humphrey of Hopkins, Minnesota (pictured above).

The LAPD said the 41-year-old is on probation for drug offenses and was arrested on an “unrelated federal warrant.” They did not say what led them to arrest him as a suspect in the murder case. He agreed to be extradited to LA, where court records show he’s been hit with both murder and torture charges.

A woman identified as Maleesa’s aunt told Fox 11 on Thursday:

“We are very pleased that an arrest was made. We’re full of so many different emotions. We are very grateful and thankful that he was caught. Please continue to pray for our family. We just want justice for my niece.”

Maleesa’s sister Jourdin Pauline revealed to KTLA months ago that she was two months pregnant at the time of her death.

We hope to hear more details and see justice brought soon!

[Image via Jourdin Pauline/Instagram & Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office]