Tamar Braxton’s Ex David Adefeso Describes HER Attack On HIM In Detailed New Statement

It’s David Adefeso‘s turn to talk!

After Tamar Braxton sources detailed alleged abuse and “murder-suicide” threats by her ex-boyfriend, he’s now speaking out about his side of the story, which according to him, explains why he filed for a restraining order against the singer.

On Wednesday, David hopped on Instagram Live to first detail what he claims happened between himself and Tamar. He was allegedly driving the WEtv star to a facility for additional mental health treatment when the argument began. Things quickly turned violent, according to Adefeso:

“Here’s the truth, I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, domestic assault. I was attacked. I was driving on high speed and I was attacked, a blow to my neck, my jugular.”

She hit him in the neck? On purpose?? He continued:

“For those of you who know medicine, the jugular is what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I was driving fast, I had to call my mom. A 50-year-old guy having to call his mom when he’s driving. And my mom started praying, Tamar was in the car. My mom started praying. Only to find out after the blow, I was being secretly recorded. Something that is illegal and unfair. And the tape’s being sent to my family. The tapes of me in distress and pain, calling my mom are being sent to my family and other people.”

After pausing to collect himself, the 49-year-old spoke about the aftermath of wrecking his car, though he remained purposely vague:

“My car was destroyed. I drive a Rolls Royce, many of you know. Almost $30,000 in damage. And I can’t really continue to speak about this because the cops are involved. It’s criminal case now, the damage to the car, the taping, the assault.”

David then denied committing domestic abuse against Tamar, explaining:

“I can tell you this, I will never, ever, ever and never will put my hand on a woman. I grew up in a household, my parents were together for 50 years. They were married. I lived in the home for 21 years but I observed them for over 40 years. My mom and dad were the most loving and kind couple to each other. I never saw my dad hit my mom. I never heard my mom hit my dad or see it…I never witnessed domestic assault growing up. Not from a friend, not from a cousin. I didn’t grow up in that type of environment.”

Adefeso concluded the chat with fans by denying even more adamantly:

“I grew up with two covenants that I made to myself. And two covenants that I made to my God, I would never hit a woman and I would never cheat on the woman that I was dating or married to. I have never broken them. God gave us women to be our partners to be our strength. You hit a woman, you deserve to go to jail for a long time. Women are not as strong as us physically. You do not touch women. Not in my home, not ever. I never ever laid a hand on Tamar Braxton or any woman in my entire life. What you’ve been told is false. There’s a criminal investigation going on. I am the victim. The truth will come to light. I’m really hoping there’s no issues of perjury on the other side. It really is important. You can say whatever you want on social media. Don’t tell the cops something that’s true. And I told the cops exactly what happened. I was the victim, never laid a hand on her and never, ever, ever, ever will lay a hand on a woman.”

The news of David filing his restraining order against Tamar was fairly shocking because it was barely a month earlier that she had penned a lengthy message of gratitude dedicated to him after he found her “lifeless” body in mid-July.

It might be the end of this relationship, but it certainly doesn’t sound like the drama is coming to a close!

What do U think about what David had to say, y’all? Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

