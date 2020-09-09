Tamar Braxton Sources Claim Boyfriend Threatened To Kill Her In ‘Murder-Suicide’ Before His Restraining Order Filing!

There’s more to the story of David Adefeso‘s newly filed restraining order against Tamar Braxton!

According to The Blast sources, the Braxton Family Values star alleges her boyfriend was actually the aggressor — not the other way around as he claimed on Tuesday when filing a restraining order — in a recent incident. Braxton says Adefeso not only assaulted her, but threatened to kill her in a “murder-suicide.”

Related: Tamar Braxton Thanks David Adefeso For ‘Saving My Life’ In Emotional Tribute

Insiders close to the 43-year-old explain the ex-couple were in a heated argument while going to check her into a mental health facility for treatment when the reality star questioned her boyfriend about an Instagram post he shared on August 30 featuring her 7-year-old son, Logan Herbert. It was then that they began arguing, with Tamar telling David he was “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted.”

Tamar says her beau became “irate, threatening not only her life but his own,” and threatened that they would end up in a “murder-suicide.” It was then that things turned violent, per sources, and Adefeso “grabbed her hard” on her arms, causing bruising. She claims to have only put her hands on him AFTER he got physical first.

The confidants continue:

“Any claims that Ms. Braxton was the aggressor and/or abusive are completely false and have no merit. David Adefeso has been upset and abusive since seeing his own true colors on Tamar’s upcoming television show and has been taking it out on Tamar ever since.”

As we mentioned, David filed a domestic violence restraining order in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, requesting to a judge that Tamar be ordered to stay away from him. His exact allegations are unclear at this point.

Braxton and her family were first concerned in July about the relationship when the WEtv star was notified her boyfriend was releasing public statements about her medical state without her consent. But after the recent altercation, she did NOT call the police “because she wasn’t trying to ruin his business,” but sources told the outlet that David did call the authorities.

At this point, the two are no longer together after two years, and David has “kicked Tamar and her son Logan out of their downtown L.A Condo.” It is unclear where they are staying or if Tamar will pursue legal action of her own.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via David Adefeso/Instagram & Judy Eddy/WENN.]