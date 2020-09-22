Tamron Hall DESTROYS Claim She ‘Ambushed’ Stassi Schroeder In ‘Awkward’ Interview

If there’s one thing becoming clear through the Vanderpump Rules drama, it’s that Stassi Schroeder can’t help but dig her heels in.

The former reality star sat down for an interview with Tamron Hall last week — her first since being fired from the show — and while she admitted to being a “Karen,” she basically didn’t really technically apologize for anything. Often she seemed more like she still was trying to defend her actions, including calling the police on a Black co-worker.

This was unsurprisingly NOT a good look for Stassi, and word from her camp was that she felt “unprepared” for the “awkward” interview. The Us Weekly source even went so far as to blame Hall, saying she “went rogue” with her questions.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the host hit back at these accusations right there on the air. She told her audience:

“The other day I was told that there was a report that Stassi felt ‘unprepared’ and that it was ‘awkward.’ Even that I had gone rogue — whatever that means. Let me just be open because I’m expecting everybody who’s participating in this show today, I want them to be open, so I have to do the same. It’s why I wanted this show to be honest with you.”

Hall continued:

“So I’m going to take you behind the scenes of TV. Now, I don’t tell people the specific questions I’m going to ask them. How they answer, that’s up to them. But the topic and everything that we discussed, Stassi knew. She knew the subject matter. She knew what I was going to ask her. Not the questions.”

This is pretty standard for most television interviews, but it’s especially true for Stassi. After all, why else would she even be doing an interview if not to talk about her firing and the circumstances around it? She had months to prepare for how she would address the issue and answer for her problematic behavior. If she can’t handle that — especially with the help of a crisis management team coaching her through it! — it’s on her, not Tamron.

(And do we even need to point out how messed up it is to accuse a Black female journalist of making a privileged white reality star look bad on the topic of race with an “ambush”?)

The former Today show co-anchor even agreed to keep Stassi’s past controversial #MeToo comments off the table at the request of the 32-year-old’s team, making things even easier for her. Hall explained:

“It hit me to my gut that I didn’t ask her. But again, I want to be honest with you. Given that she was five months pregnant, the issue of race was hard enough for her and for me and it was a lot to unpack, including that Nazi comment, so I said we were not going to go down that road but we would have this difficult conversation that we all should have to provide a better platform for our children.”

Well said!

We don’t totally lack empathy for Stassi. Her world’s been turned upside down, but it was due to her own actions, and she needs to take responsibility for that. If she was really working at becoming the “best version of herself,” she could just take the L of a bad interview and try to do better next time. Instead, it really seems like she hasn’t learned anything at all.

