Tantrum In Trio! My Three Children Have A Meltdown - In Unison! Hilarity Ensues!! | Perez Hilton

Summer fun is over! The kids start their new school year next week – so Perez wanted to prepare them for that by returning to our 7:30 PM bedtime. Well, things did not go well! They literally lost their minds! And we couldn’t stop laughing! It was pure comedy! After everyone calmed down we gave Mia a hug in bed and she started crying because she felt guilty over misbehaving. And our youngest, who HAD calmed down, flared up and went totally bonkers again! Parenting is always eventful! Watch!

