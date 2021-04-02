Taraji P. Henson Nearly KILLED Octavia Spencer With A Nude Photo Prank!

Move over Michael Strahan, as Taraji P. Henson pulled off a hilarious April Fools Day prank on Octavia Spencer!

On Thursday, the 50-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text she received from Henson, who wondered why she posted some nude pics on Insta Stories. Yikes! In the text, Hensen sent three red exclamation points and wrote:

“Did you mean to post nudes on your story?”

Related: YouTube Stars Alan & Alex Stokes Plead Guilty To Bank Robbery Pranks

However, the message included a giant space before the Empire star revealed it was all just a joke.

“April Fools! Just kidding in case your heart dropped!”

Naturally, it did for Spencer, who almost lost her mind at the thought. She replied:

“Girl, my heart dropped. LMAO”

Luckily, The Help alum took the joke well. She captioned the screenshot of the messages, saying:

“Just got this from @tarajiphenson and nearly fainted. Omg #ShesSoDayumFunny #ScaredTheHellOuttaMe.”

You gotta keep your NSFW images under lock and key, girl, especially now that Taraji put it out into the universe! Take a look at the funny interaction (below):

Now, it turns out Spencer wasn’t the only person who received Henson’s prank. Gabrielle Union and Gabourey Sidibe revealed they both received a text from her, too! The Bring It On lead commented on Spencer’s post, saying:

“She got me too!!!! I was shaking!!!”

We would be shaking as well! LOLz. Who else do U think fell victim to Taraji’s prank, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Sheri Determan/WENN]