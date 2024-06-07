Gabourey Sidibe Welcomes Twins With Her Husband Brandon Frankel -- And Their Names Are ADORABLE!

Gabourey Sidibe is now a momma!

The actress and her husband, Brandon Frankel, revealed to The Shade Room on Thursday that they welcomed twins — a son named Cooper and a daughter named Maya — back in April! Amazing news! And while the Precious star kept quiet about the birth of her twins for two months, she is now no longer holding back on the details! Gabourey opened up about their two babies names to the outlet, saying:

“Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

Aww! The Empire alum went on to gush about her little ones:

“They’re both extremely strong and hilarious, though they have yet to really interact with each other. Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she’s about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions. They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad.”

So sweet! She seems so over the moon about her kiddos! See the first pictures of the family of four (below):

Congratulations to Gabourey and Brandon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Gabourey Sidibe/Instagram]