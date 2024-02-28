Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant! With Twins! See Her Cute Announcement!

HUGE congrats to Gabourey Sidibe! Double congrats even!

On Instagram Tuesday, the Precious star took to her grid to share some photos and the exciting announcement: she and hubby Brandon Frankel‘s family is growing by two! The sweet pics include a shot of the 39-year-old actress wearing a gorg pink dress and black boots with her baby daddy standing behind her as they both put their hands on her baby bump — as well as an ADORBS snap of the excited couple pushing a stroller built for twins!

The final two photos show Gabby and Brandon gazing into a mirror as the proud soon-to-be father caresses her belly, and a solo shot of the preggers momma standing outside a baby store — because they’ve gotta start preparing ASAP! The caption of the post reads:

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Aww!

Too funny! We can’t help but wonder what their cats are going to think of getting new baby siblings! LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Love it!

Another HUGE congratulations to Gabourey and Brandon! Reactions to the surprise announcement, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Gabourey Sidibe/Instagram]