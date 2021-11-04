Tati Westbrook Shuts Down Tati Beauty -- But Denies Any 'Scandal'!

Tati Westbrook’s beauty line has closed its doors!

Earlier this week, fans were left shocked over news after noticing the Tati Beauty website had a message on the homepage stating it was “now closed.” An added note on the site read:

“Thank you for all of your support and the amazing memories.”

Upon seeing the update, people soon flooded social media asking for an answer from the influencer as to why the brand decided to unexpectedly shut down. Now, Westbrook has broken her silence…

In a nearly nine-minute video posted on YouTube Thursday, the 39-year-old makeup guru officially shared the “not-so-exciting news” about the fate of her company with followers, first expressing:

“Tati Beauty is closing its doors. We are no longer selling products online, and I say that with a heavy heart. I have loved creating this brand, I had huge goals, dreams, visions, for the future.”

Related: Tati Westbrook Returned To YouTube Following James Charles Scandal!

Westbrook then cited that the coronavirus pandemic and lawsuit surrounding her vitamin line Halo Beauty played a huge role in the reason why she had to end the business at this time, explaining:

“COVID hit, and that definitely slowed things down; it slowed the whole world down. And then, of course, you guys are aware of outside litigation that really impacted my life in full. So that kind of T-boned everything, and here we are. I wish things were different, I wish that I could still be launching, creating, doing the whole A-Z thing for Tati Beauty, it just did not work out. I’m sad about it, but again, I’m really, really grateful that I had the opportunity to launch what I did.”

In case you didn’t know, the YouTuber and her husband James Westbrook were sued by their former business partner and co-founder of Halo Beauty Clark Swanson for fraud back in October 2020. However, her lawyer Douglas Fuchs denied the allegations being made against the makeup artist in a statement previously to E! News, saying:

“Clark Swanson’s lawsuit is meritless… his absurd claim that Tati Westbrook granted him one-third of her name, image, and likeness for all time in exchange for a modest initial capital contribution. Swanson’s claim is not only baseless, it is offensive and defies common sense. This is particularly true given that Swanson has received millions in profit distributions from Halo Beauty, almost exclusively due to the Westbrooks’ efforts. Tati and James will vigorously defend this lawsuit and are confident that the truth will come out and they will prevail.”

And when she returned to her platform following the Dramageddon 2.0 scandal with James Charles, Shane Dawson, and Jeffree Star, the social media personality revealed she sold her Los Angeles home to support the ongoing legal battle. So we guess this shutdown of Tati Beauty was another way to save money for her litigation???

However, Westbrook claims there was “no drama, no weird hard feelings” and especially “no scandal” behind the move:

“There’s just timing of the world, and sadly outside litigation had a huge impact, And that’s just my life right now, and I’m hopeful for better days ahead.”

Another influencer beauty brand bites the dust! Ch-ch-check out the entire video from Tati (below):

Are you surprised Tati Beauty is over so soon, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tati Westbrook/YouTube]