Taylor Swift Dies A Rich Cat Lady In Self-Loathing Anti-Hero Music Video! WATCH!

“It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Midnights is here — and the first music video has dropped too! On Friday morning, Taylor Swift debuted the vid element to her song Anti-Hero, and it’s darkly relatable self-loathing!

Peep those cameos from her “kids” Mike Birbiglia and John Early. Oh, and the women who might have killed her, “daughter-in-law” Mary Elizabeth Ellis. Too good!

Here’s also a teaser Tay-Tay released on Thursday with the rest of the videos — and the guest stars — including Laura Dern and the Haim sisters!

