Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Silence On Split From Sebastian Bear-McClard -- Days After Steamy Date With New Man!

Emily Ratajkowski is getting up close and personal with her own feelings…

As you know, the supermodel finally filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month after being spotted without her wedding ring several times over the summer. She hasn’t done much but throw some shade at her alleged “serial cheater” ex — but now she’s finally decided it’s time to speak up!

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar posted on Thursday, the 31-year-old is letting the world know how she feels after the messy breakup:

“I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

Aww, we can only imagine how hard the whole situation was for her. Finding out your partner cheated (allegedly) is just awful! It’s very healthy she’s letting herself feel these emotions, though — and she agrees:

“The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

And things already seem to be going better for her, too! She dished to the outlet she’s been dating again — although she admitted dating apps are a no-go right now:

“I have gone on dates … But give me time.”

She continued, saying she’s grown so much in her love life and she no longer is in her self-proclaimed “pick-me girl” phase:

“To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked. I really wanted to be chosen. It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth. I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like: ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”

We all saw those steamy pics from the actress’ most recent date — she totally made out with Manhattan DJ Orazio Rispo earlier this week and they rode off on his motorcycle together. So it’s safe to say his lips are something she liked! And she must’ve liked Brad Pitt at some point, too, because when asked about THOSE rumors she didn’t deny it. In fact, the interviewer recalls her expression being “unreadable” — ooh la la!

But don’t get too excited yet, EmRata doesn’t seem to be looking for anything too serious right now. Her main priority is her son she shares with her ex, Sylvester Bear:

“I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life. Number one is Sly, and that’s that,’ she said, explaining that becoming a mother ‘made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?”

All in all, Emily seems to be taking time for herself to heal and to continue to flourish — and we are so happy for her putting herself first! You go, girl!

