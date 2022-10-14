Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Secretly Enlisted To Fight In Ukraine's War Against Russia!

Wow! Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Conor Kennedy secretly joined the fight in Ukraine!

On Friday, the 28-year-old son of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Richards Kennedy opened up about his time on the battle lines with Ukraine’s International Legion while the country continues to fight off Russia’s invasion. Sharing a photo of his friend Nick in military gear, he wrote:

“I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action. Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

Whoa!

Conor managed to keep his involvement in the war incredibly tight-lipped by only telling TWO people. He continued:

“I told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name. I didn’t want my family or friends to worry, and I didn’t want to be treated differently there. Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front.”

It’s unclear why he had to return home, but it sounds like he doesn’t regret a single second of his time in the war zone, he continued:

“My time in Ukraine wasn’t long but I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected. It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial. My friends there know why I had to come home. I’ll always owe them for their example. I know I’m lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again.”

Truly such a brave thing to do! And so unexpected. A Kennedy going to war?

Sharing more of his experience, the New York native also went on to praise all the courageous people still pushing back against Russia, adding:

“This war, like all others, is horrific. The people I met were the bravest I have ever known. My fellow legionnaires — who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies — are true freedom fighters. As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system. They know this isn’t a war between equals, it’s a revolution. This war will shape the fate of democracy in this century. There’s more to say about its politics and the role of western governments there. For now, I’ll only urge you to help in your personal capacity. Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies. Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can’t be asked to act alone.”

It’s truly so commendable that he went to help out in person! And Conor’s right, Ukraine could still use all the help it can get. Check out his full post (below).

Conor’s stayed out of the headlines for a while now, following his whirlwind romance with Taylor which ended in 2012. While they only dated for a few months, they remain one of her most famous relationships. Fans even believe the romance inspired her 2012 song Begin Again, which references starting over after a heartbreak. This is a pretty great way to get attention to the cause! We’re so glad he stayed safe during his time on the front lines. Reactions? Let us know (below)!

