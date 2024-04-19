Taylor Swift Compares Kim Kardashian To A High School Bully & References THAT North West Moment In TTPD!

Taylor Swift just came for Kim Kardashian!! The singer’s new DOUBLE album The Tortured Poets Department is finally out — and Joe Alwyn/ Matty Healy aren’t the only ones taking a beating!

In the second part of the new release out on Friday, TayTay included a song that was not so subtly about the KUWTK star! How do we know? Capitalized letters in the title literally spelled out KIM! The track is officially titled thanK you aIMee, but since the 34-year-old has a history of sending secret messages in the form of uppercase letters — something she’s done on many albums in the past — fans quickly picked up on the memo. Oh, and the lyrics speak for themselves, too!

In the scathing record, the vocalist takes aim at the influencer, calling her a high school bully! The song begins with Taylor claiming that there’s a “bronze spray-tanned statue” of “Aimee” in her mind when she pictures her hometown (likely El Lay). She continued:

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F**k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

Elsewhere, she said it wasn’t a “fair fight” between the two or a “clean kill,” blasting “Aimee” for “stomping across” her “grave” and writing headlines “laughing at each baby step I’d take.” Proving how painful the rift was, she pointed out:

“Everyone knows that my mother is as a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead.”

Oof!!

With her bully’s words “still just ringing in my head,” she suggested the reality star has “reframed” the feud in a way that has allowed her to move on, where ”in your mind you never beat my spirit black and blue.” The performer detailed:

“And maybe you’ve reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don’t think you’ve changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues.”

Well… she didn’t change that many clues. LOLz! Taylor then called out North West (who made waves last year when she danced with her momma to Shake It Off on TikTok before quickly deleting the clip), teasing:

“And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

Hah! Now, if that’s not the best karma, we don’t know what is! See the OG clip (below):

AND ONE DAY YOUR KID COMES HOME SINGING A SONG THAT ONLY US TOO IS GONNA KNOW IS ABOUT YOU pic.twitter.com/l9SJkDpyPv — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) April 19, 2024

FWIW, North has seemingly taken jabs at the songwriter since the dancing video went viral, so, we wonder how she feels about being called out now?! We bet Kim, for one, is pissed! This song holds NOTHING back! Hear it (below)!

As Perezcious readers know, Taylor and Kim’s feud dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when the SKIMS founder’s former hubby Kanye West stormed the stage and interrupted the Grammy winner’s acceptance speech. Kim went on to release a secretly recorded phone call between Taylor and Kanye which was later revealed to be edited to make the female musician look like she was “lying” about not agreeing to offensive lyrics used in Ye’s infamous 2016 track Famous.

Since then, Kimmy Kakes has tried to maintain everything was chill between them, even saying in 2021 that she likes “a lot of her songs.” But obviously, Taylor’s not buying it! And she’s certainly not ready to forgive and forget. But it’s sure inneresting that Kim’s the one getting blasted and not her ex! Guess there’s just way more bad blood between ’em! Reactions?!? SOUND OFF (below)!

