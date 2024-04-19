Taylor Swift SHOCKS Fans & Reveals The Tortured Poets Department Is A Double Album!!

We finally know what all the peace signs and twos were about!!

Early this morning — at 2 a.m. ET exact — Taylor Swift surprised fans and dropped double the amount of songs they thought they were getting!

The Tortured Poets Department is officially a DOUBLE ALBUM. Taylor took to Instagram and shared:

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

MASTERMIND!!

See the full post (below):

ICYMI, Travis Kelce‘s love shared the following message when TTPD was released at midnight:”

“The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.”

What’s your fave song so far, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

