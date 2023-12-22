Taylor Swift Fans Go Nuts Over Video Of Travis Kelce Shirtless In A Towel!

Taylor Swift needs to watch out — her Swifties are thirsting after her man!

This week, an old video of Travis Kelce resurfaced on social media — and sent the internet into a spiral. A fan of the pop star posted a gif of the Kansas City Chiefs star from the vid wearing only a towel, showing off his muscular physique and chest hair! In the gif, he walks into a room and runs his hand slowly down the front of his body before brushing his dripping wet hair out of his eyes.

A sensual move, to say the least! Whew… Check it out on X (Twitter)!

And the entire minute-long clip is even more pleasing to the eyes! The original video the gif was grabbed from was an ESPN short from July 2017 where the tight end has a “spa day” without his fellow teammates. Throughout the video, he cracks jokes about how his friends are going to give him a hard time over his massage and sauna combo — and even reveals his love for bubbles! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the HAWT vid (below):

Swifties just couldn’t behave themselves after seeing their queen’s beau showing off his bod, with many expressing their jealousy of the Bejeweled songstress in the replies:

“Taylor better than me because I would’ve had the man locked up in my room and I wouldn’t come out for days” “I’d sell my soul to trade places with Taylor even for a day. I’m so jealous.” “lord” “I just watched this way too many times, on loop” “Big yeti strikes again” “I finally understand why Taylor”

Meanwhile, other fans weren’t convinced about his whole body hair situation:

“I want to shave his chest” “Not loving the beard or the chest hair” “happy for Taylor but he’s too hairy” “ew I hate chest hair “

It all comes down to personal preference, we guess! And Taylor DEFINITELY has a preference for killatrav!

What do U think about Travis’ sexy video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via ESPN/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]