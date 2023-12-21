Wait, Travis Kelce DIDN'T Give Taylor Swift That Ring?! It Came From...

No, Taylor Swift‘s new statement piece isn’t from her man — but that doesn’t mean it’s any less special!

ICYMI, the musician had Swifties and NFL fans alike speculating where her new jewelry came from. When her pal Keleigh Sperry posted pics from the singer’s 34th birthday celebration, everyone’s eyes went to the gorg opal surrounded by topaz ring on her finger. At the time, Tay Tay’s friend liked a TikTok that said:

“This to me is giving gift. It’s giving, ‘Look what he got me.’ It’s giving, ‘Look how beautiful this custom piece is.’”

And to fans, this seemingly confirmed the rumor that it was from none other than Travis Kelce! But nope! That’s NOT the case!!

On her Instagram account on Thursday, Miles Teller‘s wife is making it CLEAR where the gift came from — her! Showing off a pic of the ring in a box, Keleigh called out those who were speculating about Travis:

“Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s so bejeweled so to all media outlets and Melissa at deux moi [sic] here you go!”

Sorry, Trav! You can’t take credit for this one!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

To further solidify that this was her own choice and had nothing to do with Taylor’s beau, she even added a video of her bestie marveling at the ring on her finger. In the clip, the Anti Hero singer can be heard saying:

“Wow, you really — I mean, this is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me.”

Keleigh quickly replied “you’re my Elizabeth Taylor” in the vid, and captioned the Stories post:

“ love you T, bye media”

She’s making sure nobody else gets it twisted! Now, who’s to say Taylor didn’t ask her friend to clarify what was going on? Maybe the Blank Space singer isn’t ready for all these serious rumors surrounding herself and the Kansas City Chiefs player. Or perhaps she’s waiting to debut his actual gift?? Because if he didn’t get her this ring — what DID he get her?

Then again, it could be a case of the actress not wanting her friend’s man to get all the creds for her thoughtfulness! We mean, the ring is reportedly worth thousands of dollars. If you spent that kind of cash on your bestie, you wouldn’t want her new boyfriend getting all the praise for it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

