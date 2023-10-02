Liam Payne Spotted In Public For First Time Since Lengthy Italian Hospital Stay!

Liam Payne is out of the hospital!

Over the last two months, the One Direction alum has been dealing with a “serious” ongoing health issue. In late August, he took to Instagram to share with fans that he’d been in the hospital for a week, and that because of a “serious kidney infection,” he had to cancel the South American leg of his tour.

Not even a full month later, the Strip That Down singer was rushed BACK to the hospital while on an Italian vacation with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy because of more intense kidney pain. At the time sources said he’d likely be laid up for about a week until docs could “understand the issue fully,” so we hope what’s next is a good sign…

Related: Pete Davidson Crashed AGAIN Following Reckless Driving Charge!

On Sunday, the 30-year-old was spotted in public for the first time since his debilitating hospital stay at the exclusive Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris. He and Kate were in attendance at the Frame dinner event for Paris Fashion Week, and the couple definitely showed up in their Sunday best. Liam sported a red printed jacket, a white t-shirt, and stylish dark jeans, while his date wore a feathered dress and plunging black blazer. See (below):

Kate also posted pics from the dinner party, which you can scroll through (below):

Is it just us, or does he look a little down? Well, a great outfit definitely helps one’s state of mind! We certainly hope that this means his docs got things under control.

The last update on the UK native came during a September TikTok Kate posted while Kate was figuring out an outfit for London Fashion Week. She assured fans at the time:

“So I’ve got a lot of comments about Liam asking how he’s doing, and I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better, he’s out of the hospital, and he’s in good hands.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share some support in the comments down below!

[Images via Liam Payne/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]