Taylor Swift & Gracie Abrams Do Girls Night In NYC -- See The Pic!

Taylor Swift is back in NYC and is already taking to the streets with her besties!

After a three-night stop with The Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, the 33-year-old musician made her way back to New York where she had a girls’ night out with her friend and tour opener Gracie Abrams. According to pics snagged on Monday night, the 24-year-old walked alongside Tay Tay as the pair grabbed a bite to eat at popular NYC hideaway Freemans Restaurant.

The Anti Hero songstress looked gorgeous in a white dress which she covered with a navy coat. She wore her hair down and had on her signature red lip, while she accessorized her outfit with a pair of chunky loafer heels and a black shoulder bag. The mega star’s bestie had a similar aesthetic with her own pair of penny loafers, a tan windbreaker, and black slacks. Both ladies looked totally gorg as they walked the sidewalks of the Big Apple.

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below)!

Taylor Swift Wears White Dress and Navy Jacket on Evening Out with Gracie Abrams in New York City https://t.co/4xSZ4p13uK — People (@people) November 14, 2023

Gracie opened up for Taylor’s tour during parts of her North American leg — and she just announced recently on Instagram she’d be joining the Lavender Haze hitmaker for three more shows when she rocks Vancouver, Canada next year!

Sweet!

We love to see Taylor living her best life and enjoying time with her friends (and with her man)! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Variety/Billboard/YouTube]