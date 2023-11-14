Taylor Swift’s BFF Subtly Reacts To Her Romance With Travis Kelce -- And Fans Notice!

Taylor Swift’s BFF approves of Travis Kelce!

As Perezcious readers know, the Blank Space singer switched up the lyrics of her hit song Karma during a recent show in Buenos Aires, Argentina to give her man a special shoutout! Instead of the usual “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” she sang:

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”

So cute, right?! Well, her BFF certainly seems to think so!!

On Sunday, E! News posted an adorable fan video on Instagram of the tight end and Taylor’s father, Scott, reacting to the lyric switch up in the stands, which is just SO wholesome. Take a look (below):

But fans quickly noticed the upload got the stamp of approval from Taylor’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson! The Nashville native dropped a supportive like on the post, showing the world that she jives with her BFF’s new beau!

How awesome is that??

Travis isn’t the only one who’s gotten a special shoutout in a T-Swift song, as the 33-year-old also gave Abigail a nod in her 2008 hit, Fifteen. She sang:

“You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough, you’re best friends”

Seems like everyone in Taylor’s circle is approving of Trav! Yes, even Gigi Hadid!

