Travis Kelce Seen Leaving Argentina After Kissing Taylor Swift At Her Concert!

After a brief stay with Taylor Swift in Argentina, Travis Kelce is headed back home! On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted boarding a private jet at an airport in Buenos Aires. He kept it casual in a beige sweatsuit and matching shoes, while adding a touch of color with a green baseball cap and black backpack. See (below):

His next game isn’t until the 20th, but we’re sure he wants to get back in the groove before hitting the field hard.

Satuday night proved to be quite the evening for him and Taylor, as she gave him a special shoutout during her Eras Tour show by changing the lyrics of her hit song Karma to reflect their romance:

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”

The two were also spotted showing their love after the show with a big ol’ smooch. See (below):

The night before, the two dined out with Taylor’s dad, Scott — all this to be said, Travis surely had to have left with his head held high after such an amazing weekend!

[Images via Taylor Swift & KMBC 9/YouTube]