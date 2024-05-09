Andy Cohen Finally Directly Addresses THOSE John Mayer Romance Rumors, And...

Soooo are they or aren’t they?!

Andy Cohen and John Mayer have been rumored to be something more than longtime friends for quite a while now. Those rumblings ramped up greatly last June, for one, after the Bravo executive went on Howard Stern‘s radio show and claimed that he and the musician were “in love with each other.” Like, whaaaa?? Really?! Well, now the goss has gotten so hot that Andy has decided to lay down the law once and for all!

The 55-year-old television executive-slash-host sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published late on Wednesday. In it, the Watch What Happens Live host discusses a ton of stuff, including all sorts of Housewives fare while carefully dancing around THOSE Leah McSweeney allegations and the related ongoing legal battle. But most interesting to us were his very candid comments about the Your Body Is A Wonderland singer!! About the rampant romance rumors, Andy first noted:

“Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me. But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in.”

And then he straight-up denied any romantic entanglements with the 46-year-old crooner:

“They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not.”

Sooo there you have it then!

Now, it goes a little bit deeper than that. Andy and John first bonded over their mutual love of the music of the Grateful Dead. And then their connection has carried on through the years! In 2022, for example, Mayer spoke some very touching words about his close pal at Andy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony:

“He’s a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He’s an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister. I love Andy more than I can tell you. He’s a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he’s become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father.”

That speech in particular was extremely touching for Cohen. Still thinking about it fondly more than two years later, the Bravo host told THR:

“When he inducted me into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, John Mayer said that I unwittingly have become a gay best friend to people who never had a gay best friend. That really moved me. There’s a lot of moms who have come up to me at book signings and say, ‘I watched your show for years with my son, who then wound up coming out of the closet, and having you meant a lot to us.'”

Honestly, that part is SO cool! Good for them — and good for Andy for filling that role for some of his viewers!

You can read the full THR profile on Cohen at the link HERE, by the way. It’s a trip. And it’s great to know that he and John have such a close bond — even though there’s no romantic push there, and never was. Clarification confirmed! Sorry, gossip guys and gals. LOLz!! Reactions?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Brian To/WENN]