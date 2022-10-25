Taylor Swift Sparkles Alongside A-Listers In Bejeweled Music Video -- With 'Psychotic Amount' Of Easter Eggs!

Taylor Swift certainly polishes up real nice!

The second music video from Midnights premiered early Tuesday morning for the self-love anthem Bejeweled — and the “twisted” version of the Cinderella story has a phenomenal cast! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!

The video is filled with Tay Tay’s famous besties — including the Haim sisters, Pat McGrath, and Laura Dern! She even gets a proposal from her songwriting partner Jack Antonoff. The visuals are just as sparkly as the song, with endless diamonds and giant martini glasses for the burlesque-made-over singer to sit in and dance alongside vedette Dita Von Teese.

The 32-year-old went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night ahead of the premiere and revealed some juicy tidbits about the video to the host, saying she has an entire PDF listing a “psychotic amount” of Easter eggs she’s left for fans. Ooh, folks will definitely want to watch more than once…

She also said gathering up her A-list cast was one of the “easiest” thing she’s ever done:

“I was like, ‘Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I’ve written a script. It’s a one-scene script in which you are going to call me ‘a tired, tacky wench’ and she was like ‘I’m down’.”

LOLz!!

The musician also said she’s ready to hit the road on tour again — she expressed how much she misses seeing her fans face-to-face:

“I miss it, I really miss it. I miss, you know, when you write songs and you’re really proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting. The most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces … I miss that a lot.”

See the full interview (below)!

Amazing, so much incredible news! How are we feeling, Swifties? What are you most excited for? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

