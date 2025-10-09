Taylor Swift Is Keeping Some Aspects Of Travis Kelce Proposal Secret: 'Just Going To Be Ours'

Taylor Swift may be letting us into her world in her new album and via lots of new interviews lately, but some things will always be sacred to her.

During her appearance on Tuesday’s On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the pop star opened up about her proposal to Travis Kelce. But this time, she wasn’t just spilling the tea! The 35-year-old expressed:

“I gotta figure out like ways to make sure that I do have things that are just between us, and thankfully, we do have a lot of those things. That moment in particular is one that’s always just going to be ours.”

We bet it’s so tricky to keep things private, even with just the nature of dealing with fans and paparazzi everywhere. But it’s so lovely they had that moments of that intimate proposal for just the two of them!

Taylor said the engagement “will always be mine” and she “remember[s] everything” that happened and that was said, adding:

“I’ll have it forever.”

Very sweet!

We bet what she’ll always keep private is what Travis said to her while getting down on one knee! He must’ve had such romantic things to say!

Aside from what he said, we’ve heard a lot about the actual proposal — such as exactly what happened in the lead up to the big question! Tay was kept busy by recording her episode of New Heights before Travis cleverly lured her out to the backyard. They even shared super cute photos from the special moment! Not something they had to do!

They’ve let us in on so much, which is so nice and fun! But they deserve to have their private moments, too! We’re glad she’s keeping some things to herself.

But because they’ve been so public with this relationship, the radio show host wondered how they’ve handled the spotlight so well. Taylor shared:

“We’re both very public-facing people, and both of our career paths involve entertaining people. So we’re very kind of relaxed about things.”

It seems like they’ve found a great balance between public outings and maintaining some privacy!

After gushing about the engagement, Taylor said she’s so “excited” about it and could talk about it “for like an hour.” She joked:

“I won’t stop talking if I start, you know what I mean?”

Hah! Adorbz! That said, she put up a boundary when asked when the wedding will be — proving some things really are staying private! Listen (below):

