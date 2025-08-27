Does Taylor Swift Need A Prenup? She Has WAY More 'To Protect' Than Travis Kelce! More Than You Think!

Now that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, the more cynical (or more prudent) among us are asking a big question: do they plan to sign a prenuptial agreement? All the legal experts are strongly advising they get an ironclad prenup ASAP! Why? Because the pop star has so much to lose!

How much does Taylor have? The baking aficionado is worth a whole lotta dough after a nearly two-decade-long career in the music industry! This woman is a billionaire at this point! Her net worth is estimated at a whopping $1.6 billion! Damn!

Travis is a huge figure in the football world and has made a lot more podcasting… but he doesn’t even come close to touching her wealth! According to Forbes, he has only about $70 million as of August 2025. Less than you thought, right?? That’s actually a huge gap!

Given the big difference, the two need to protect their own assets! Especially just in case their marriage doesn’t last! Kara Chrobak, a founding partner of Bespoke Law, explained to Page Six on Tuesday:

“A prenup makes total sense for them. Taylor is reportedly worth around $1.6 billion, and Travis has about $90 million. That’s a huge difference. Having a prenup lets them both go into the marriage knowing their separate assets are protected and avoids messy, expensive litigation if things don’t work out. For people at their level, it’s really about peace of mind and keeping things private, not about planning for divorce.”

Octavia Spencer is possibly trying to find a way to tell Tay to get a prenup now, too! LOLz! IYKYK! But in all seriousness, you never know what can happen. We hope they’re endgame forever. However, couples drift apart. We’ve seen it over and over. And with so much money on the line, it’s better to be safe than sorry later! What exactly is at risk here, though?

Chrobak noted Taylor may specifically add protections in the agreement for her touring revenue and brand deals. As for Travis? The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player will want to ensure his NFL contracts, endorsement deals, and business ventures, including the New Heights podcast, are kept separate.

However, Chrobak went on to argue that “without question, Taylor has more to protect” here since her fortune is 18 times larger. The musician has an estimated $400 million music catalog, $160 million in streaming deals, and $370 million in touring revenue. On top of that, she has roughly $80 million in real estate, including homes in New York City, Rhode Island, and Florida. Not to mention that she and Travis are reportedly house-hunting in Cleveland. So add that to the list! Chrobak noted:

“For practical stuff, they’ll want clear rules for joint property, plus they should pick which state’s laws apply, since that can change how assets are divided.”

With all that in mind, Chrobak shared that anything Travis would receive from Taylor without a prenup in place could be absolutely “life-changing”:

“If there’s no prenup and their assets get commingled, even a small percentage of Taylor’s wealth would be life-changing for him, while any payout he might owe her would barely dent her billion-dollar empire.”

With what they make during the marriage, the pair will also need to figure out how it’ll be divided in the event of a divorce. Plus, there’s the matter of privacy post-breakup. Think about it… Trav could get the biggest book deal of all time with a tell-all about Tay. We don’t think he’d ever do such a thing, but these are the types of considerations lawyers need to consider!

Chrobak urged any celebrity — not just Taylor and Travis — to include restrictions about their “name, image, and likeness rights” in the prenup, saying:

“Both of them are brands as much as people, so the prenup should make sure neither can exploit the other’s image or name if things fall apart. Then you’ve got confidentiality. At their level of celebrity, a non-disparagement and strict confidentiality clause is critical to prevent memoirs, leaking details, and messy headlines.”

In other words, be like Ariana Grande! No tell-all books in the future!

However, this is where things could get tricky with “a non-disparagement and strict confidentiality clause” — for Tay! Remember, the pop star makes music about her own personal experiences (and a lot of money because of it). If a divorce happened, fans know she would want to pour her heart out into at least one song. It’s what she’s done after every breakup! While Travis is seemingly all for the singer expressing herself through music, he may not feel the same way if they split. Especially since Swifties sometimes turn on her exes and take Taylor’s side. It could be bad for business for Travis. So there is a chance the tight end’s prenup terms could impact how she writes about the divorce, too! Attorney Morgan Mazor added:

“I would also imagine an NDA is also a significant part of the prenup.”

It would be a wise decision with that in mind! And the two want to work out an agreement sooner rather than later! At least that is what lawyer Holly Davis suggested. She told Page Six:

“Travis could, if they divorced, argue that a portion of Taylor Swift’s money that she had prior to their marriage could be part of the assets divided between the two in the event of a divorce.”

Kirker Davis added that with Travis likely retiring from the NFL soon, he may be “negotiating more specifically in this prenup if he is looking to retire in a few years.” Attorney Kirk Stange agreed, saying:

“Given Travis may be near the end of his NFL career and Taylor will likely continue producing music for years, Taylor stands to lose significantly more without a prenup.”

And Tay doesn’t need to fight another massive legal battle. Mazor acknowledged she “has already fought enough” of those after spending years trying to regain ownership of her masters. Thankfully, she won. She has them all back now. And to protect those further, Mazor stressed the need for a prenup:

“A prenup guarantees she remains the sole owner of her music. Taylor’s career is not only stable, it’s skyrocketing. She’s in her billionaire era, commanding record-breaking tour revenues, streaming numbers, and endorsement deals. She’s her own economy. One thing that it’s critical to eliminate in a prenup like this one is spousal support, because they’re both independently multi-millionaires.”

Fighting over money can get so ugly! We would hate to see Taylor and Travis end up divorcing and then battling it out in court for years because they didn’t take the necessary steps to protect themselves. Most likely, the lovebirds already plan on getting a prenup and don’t need any of our legal advice! But just in case, GET IT DONE!

