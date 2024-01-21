Dig In! Taylor Swift-Themed Food Is Being Served At Sunday’s Chiefs Vs. Bills Game!

One Taylor Swift meal, please!

We hope Swifties are bringing their appetites to Highmark Stadium in New York on Sunday, because they’re in for quite the treat! While the Lover singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, it sounds like fans will be able to dig into some delicious Taylor-themed grub! We’re not kidding!

According to the Bills’ food service partner Delaware North, on the menu for the high-stakes playoff game are “Bad Blood Waffle Fries” and a “Karma Quesadilla.” OMG! Per their website, the fries will feature savory flares inspired by both the Bills’ and the Chiefs’ hometowns:

“A 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty — topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles.”

Uhhh, yum! And for those who opt for the quesadilla instead, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be disappointed! The site describes the culinary specialty being loaded with:

“Chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser.”

Sign us up for one of each, LOLz!

Andy Altomare, Delaware North’s general manager at Highmark Stadium gushed in a statement:

“We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu — adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans.”

Star-studded indeed!

Well, we all know Taylor sells at these games, so we’re not surprised to see such a tasty dedication. Would YOU eat Bad Blood Waffle Fries or a Karma Quesadilla, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

