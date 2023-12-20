Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Surgery Plans After Latest Melanoma Treatment ‘Did Not Work’

Teddi Mellencamp has some heartbreaking news amid her cancer battle.

For more than a year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been grappling with several melanoma diagnoses. She was first diagnosed with stage two melanoma in October 2022. By September 13, Teddi revealed she had been diagnosed with her thirteenth melanoma. The 42-year-old reality star has been doing everything she can to fight back against this aggressive disease, even trying out immunotherapy cream over the past few months.

However, Teddi shared she received some bad news about the immunotherapy treatment from her doctor — it did not work. The Bravo personality first posted an emotional video on Monday to her Instagram Stories, telling fans:

“I just had a big ol’ cry. I just got the call from my doctor that the immunotherapy did not work, it was not successful. So I have two different options. I can either do a big skin graft of my stomach or my arm but it’s a very long recovery or I can go in and get another wide excision surgery on December 26. And they’ll have a plastic surgeon come in too because it’s such a big area and then just keep getting my checks every three months. So that’s where we are. Get your skin checked folks.”

She was quick to make a decision when it came to the next steps in her melanoma battle, though. The following day, Teddi shared another post on Instagram to announce she will undergo surgery later this month. Posting a picture of the scars on her back, she wrote:

“Long story short: The immunotherapy treatment did not work on my melanomas. I had a wide excision removal on my most recent melanoma last week to see if it did and sadly it did not. I have been presented with a couple new options and I have decided with my doctors that the best next course of action is have surgery on December 26th to remove a larger portion of problematic area. I don’t like going under and my anxiety is popping off but I have faith all will be ok and that the reason this is happening to me is because I am able to raise awareness.”

The Two Ts In A Pod host then said she will be monitored by her doctors every three months moving forward:

“After surgery, when god willing my margins are clear, we will continue to monitor my body closely every 3 months. In the meantime, I am so looking forward to spending Christmas with my loved ones and hope this is a reminder to book your skin checks for the new year.”

We’re sending so much love and healing energy to Teddi during this tough time. Reactions to the health update? Let us know in the comments.

