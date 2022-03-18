Teddi Mellencamp Urges Fans to Get 'Skin Checks' After Having A Huge Chunk Near Her Shoulder Removed!! LOOK!

This is so scary!

Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Instagram on Thursday that she recently had melanoma removed from her shoulder. The Real Housewives alum shared the cautionary tale of her experience — which includes a critical assist from former co-star Kyle Richards — and urged followers to take care of their own health in the process.

Related: Potomac Housewife Mia Thornton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Alongside a post-procedure pic (which was surprisingly gorgeous, considering the circumstances), she wrote:

“On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal.”

She continued:

“I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to today. Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results. I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others. Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin. Give me a if you have recently gotten a check or are booking one today. *if you don’t want to see it don’t swipe.”

That warning about swiping is real — following the selfie, she shared a pic of what the melanoma looked like, and then a picture of the laceration from where it was removed. It’s pretty gruesome stuff! Check it out at your own risk (below):

The 40-year-old’s post was met with a wave of support from the Bravo multiverse. Former RHOC co-star and current podcast co-host Tamra Judge commented:

“Love you friend. You got this from one melanoma survivor to another “

While Meghan King wrote:

“Oh my goodness Teddi I’m so glad you went in! Praying that it’s negative. Glad you have an amazing (and intuitive) friend in @kylerichards18”

Related: Kevin Hart Sent Touching Video To Traci Braxton Before She Passed Away From Cancer

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent added:

“Teddi, I am so thankful that you posted this!!! Glad you had it looked at, mama “

Housewives Dorit Kemsley, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kameron Wescott also chimed in with their support. Teddi responded in gratitude to many of the comments, adding that she “couldn’t be more blessed” to have a friend like Kyle looking out for her.

This is such an alarming experience — but it’s also all too common, so we really appreciate Teddi making this PSA. We encourage everyone to take her advice!

[Image via Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram]