Teen Girl & BF Allegedly Murdered Her Father So They Could Run Away Together

A teenage girl and her boyfriend were arrested in Utah days after allegedly killing the girl’s father.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Daniel Halseth was found stabbed to death on Friday, after Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a fire in the garage of his home that investigators believe was intentionally set. The Clark County coroner noted Halseth had puncture wounds to his chest, neck, and back.

After locating the 45-year-old’s body in the garage, investigators later found evidence of an extensive clean-up inside the home as well as a large burn area in the living room. Officials also found a chainsaw, a circular saw, and a hand saw inside the residence — the hand saw was allegedly covered in blood, and contained tissue in between its teeth. Two bloody knives were also reportedly recovered.

Authorities surmised that the fire was ignited to cover up Halseth’s alleged murder. While investigators have not yet commented on a motive, they believe that Aaron Guerrero, 18 (pictured above), and Halseth’s 16-year-old daughter, Sierra Halseth, carried out the killing.

Hours after the police investigation began, a couple approached officers on the scene, saying they were looking for their son, Guerrero, who they suspected was with Sierra. His mother told police that Guerrero and Halseth’s daughter had dated from May 2020 to December 2020. Both sets of parents agreed the teens should no longer speak to each other after Halseth learned of their plans to run away together to Los Angeles.

Detectives tracked down the teens with the help of video surveillance. They were cuffed in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, and are being extradited back to Las Vegas, where they’re each charged with open murder. Prior to searching the house, police had been contacted by Halseth’s mother, who told them that she hadn’t heard from him for two days. Police requested that Halseth’s landlord check on him, and the landlord found Halseth’s burned body in the garage.

The victim was the ex-husband of Elizabeth Helgelien, a former state senator in Nevada. Elizabeth told police that she and her ex remained close after the divorce and shared a bank account. The day prior to the homicide, multiple withdrawals were made from the account at various ATMs, with a final attempt getting flagged for fraud. She told police Halseth was having issues with his daughter, particularly about Guerrero.

