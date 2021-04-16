CNN's Rene Marsh Announces Death Of 2-Year-Old Son Blake After Cancer Battle

This is so sad.

Rene Marsh, a correspondent for CNN, announced her 2-year-old son, Blake, had passed away after battling brain cancer. He was first diagnosed in December 2019. Marsh had shared the toddler’s fight with followers, including the heartbreaking news that Blake’s cancer had returned in February 2021 after six months in remission.

Related: Ashley Cain’s Daughter Azaylia Rushed To Hospital Again In Cancer Battle

On Thursday, Rene shared an emotional tribute to her young boy on Instagram. She wrote:

“To my dear sweet Blake aka ‘Blakey’, In your 25 months on earth you taught me how much strength I had stored up in reserve that I didn’t know I had. You taught me endurance. You taught me a depth of love I have never experienced. You inspired me to keep going when I wanted to give up. You helped me prioritize what is truly important in this life. I am forever changed because of you, my son.

I feel blessed and honored to have been your mom. I wish we had more time together but I’m grateful for the time we had.”

The post continued:

“In just two years you mastered the ability to bring laughter and happiness into whatever room you were in. Your party tricks included telling me ‘no,’ no matter what question I asked, hugging and kissing on demand and your dance moves were top notch.

The good times we shared are forever in my heart. You loved being outside. You loved cruising the neighborhood in your drop top electric car, with the music on as you tried so hard to snap your fingers. You loved humming classical music. Your favorite was Mozart’s Serenade no. 13.”

The journalist, who also took to Twitter to thank the staff of Johns Hopkins Hospital for caring for her child, concluded her message:

“I didn’t just lose you Blakey, I lost all the dreams and hopes that a mom has for a son. I lost my motherhood and I’m mourning it all.

I am dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer for the rest of my life. I will do it not just to spare other parents from this unbearable pain but I will do it to forever honor you, Blake. Your life was not in vain my sweet angel.

Mommy loves you and I look forward to holding and kissing you when we meet again.

3/14/19 – 4/14/21″

We hope Rene and her husband feel the outpouring of love and support in this difficult time. We will be keeping them in our thoughts.

[Image via Rene Marsh/Instagram]