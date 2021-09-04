Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Leaks Super Gross ‘Fat-Shaming’ Text -- Allegedly From Baby Daddy Chris Lopez!

Kailyn Lowry won’t stand for body shaming from anyone — especially from her baby daddy Chris Lopez!

On Thursday, the 29-year-old Teen Mom star put her former boyfriend on blast by sharing a screenshot on Instagram Stories of an alleged text message exchange between the 27-year-old and herself in which she first expressed how “proud” she was of him.

It read:

“Thank you so much for calling and doing that. I’m so proud of you. I’ll be there too so see you then.”

Seemed like the end of a nice and civil conversation, right? However, things soon escalated when Lopez responded with a snide comment about her weight, saying:

“You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks.”

SO RUDE!!!!

When posting the screenshot to her Story, Lowry proceeded to ask her followers which “baby daddy” they believed was “fat-shaming” her. She provided three choices: Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris — and he was marked as the correct answer on the IG poll.

Dude, that’s the woman who birthed your children!!

As fans may know, the former couple, who share sons 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed, were longtime friends before they started dating in 2016. The on-again-off-again couple eventually broke up for good in July 2020. And it is doubtful they’ll ever go back to being friends — especially after that super gross body-shaming comment!

Since calling it quits, they have had a pretty rocky co-parenting relationship. Kailyn even noted in an episode of the MTV series that it was “toxic.” As we previously reported, the momma was arrested for allegedly punching Lopez while picking up Lux at his house and discovered he had cut their little one’s hair. If you recall, she had freaked out over the haircut at the time and called it a “control tactic.” The personality then made some serious accusations about Lopez, claiming he had physically harmed her:

“I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f**k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Despite this being almost a year ago, the drama between Chris and Kailyn clearly has not died down, and it doesn’t seem like it will any time soon. Thoughts on the situation??? Let us know in the comments (below).

