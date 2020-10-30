Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Arrested For Allegedly Punching Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

As it turns out, last month’s drama between Kailynn Lowry and Chris Lopez was more serious than anyone thought!

The Teen Mom 2 star told followers in early September how her baby daddy decided to cut off their son Lux‘s hair without consulting her first. Calling it a “control tactic,” the reality TV veteran blasted him on social media, even alleging assault on his part! Chris responded by saying he had every right to give their 3-year-old a haircut, and that was that… Or so we believed.

But it’s now being reported Kailyn was actually arrested in Delaware over their disagreement!

According to E! News, the MTV personality was booked on September 26 after allegedly punching Lopez during an altercation on September 4. Court documents reveal the pair were exchanging custody of Lux at her ex-boyfriend’s place when she discovered the toddler’s hair. In police records, Lopez claimed Lowry began “attacking” him by “punching him several times on the head and upper torso,” noting that he didn’t fight back.

Additionally, authorities shared Kailyn “stated that she was upset because Christopher cut Lux’s hair. Kailyn stated that the dispute never became physical.” The momma of four was arrested for offensive touching, though she pled not guilty. She’s been ordered to have “no contact, direct or indirect” with Chris.

With the news out, her team revealed to the outlet how she is fighting for custody of their two children, Lux and Creed. Her rep said:

“Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year. Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”

Her scheduled arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

It’s interesting timing considering on this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers saw the young mom getting emotional over her tumultuous relationship with Chris after confirming she was expecting another child with him.

She told cameras in her confessional:

“I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening. I know that people have a ton of questions and they’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that and I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out. As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything and so going into this one knowing he won’t be there at all is really scary.”

Another reference of domestic violence there. Clearly this relationship is unsafe on both ends…

We previously reported how Kail did NOT want him present at their son’s birth, telling Instagram followers in July about her decision. She wrote at the time:

“My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees. … Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

She further added how Lopez’s “words and actions are very different,” noting:

“I have had a birth where friends and family were present and I’ve had births where it was just the father and me. I like silence during contractions and I don’t love seeing people immediately after birth.”

It’s wild to think she’s now been arrested, supposedly for the first time, after getting into it with her man.

