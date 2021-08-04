Kailyn Lowry Contracts COVID-19 For SECOND Time After Trip To Dominican Republic & All Her Kids Have It Too

Oh, no…

Kailyn Lowry has become a mini super spreader within her family and friends. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Baby Mommas No Drama that she and her sons contracted coronavirus, likely from their recent trip to the Dominican Republic. Sadly, she also spread it to her co-host, Vee Rivera!

Opening up the episode, the reality star admitted:

“For those of you guys listening who don’t know, Vee and I have COVID.”

Unfortunately, Kailyn’s positive test came days after she received two negative results, giving her the false confidence that she was free to mingle with others who hadn’t potentially exposed themselves to the virus on an international getaway. And now she’s gotten her close circle sick. Wow!

It sounds like she has many of the common symptoms of COVID, too, but the MTV personality has been to be handling the illness as well as could be hoped. The 29-year-old explained:

“I knew because I felt like s**t all week. Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew.”

Thankfully, the little ones — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 7, and Lux Russell, 3, and Creed, 1 — are all asymptomatic. Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin, also tested positive. They share son Lincoln, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he passed it along… just what Kailyn’s co-host assumes happened to her when she came in contact with the star to film last week’s edition of the podcast. On this turn of events, the 16 and Pregnant alum urged:

“I would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice.”

She then added:

“I don’t even know how this happened.”

Um… you traveled internationally (possibly unvaccinated) and didn’t quarantine afterward. That’s how it happened! Innerestingly, this isn’t the family’s first battle against COVID. The Pennsylvania native also admitted she tested positive for coronavirus after a vacation to Iceland last year. Yes, last year when the world was still heavily locked down! UGH. And in March, Lincoln also caught the virus!

The Lowry crew is seriously lucky they’ve all been able to handle the sickness so well, especially since she’s had some seriously controversial thoughts on getting protected against the life-threatening disease. While we know kids under 12 can’t get their shots (yet), Kailyn told a fan on Twitter in April 2020 that she and her children would “absolutely not” be getting vaccinated when the vaccines became available.

The Hustle and Heart author previously discussed her decision not to fully vaccinate her children (against a variety of potentially harmful diseases per the CDC‘s recommendations). During a chat on the Coffee Convos podcast, the TV personality said Isaac had been fully vaccinated but Lincoln had only been partially vaccinated. She later told InTouch:

“I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family. People don’t love everything I do, but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids, and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

Her co-host (top right inset), on the other hand, is feeling extra grateful to be fully vaxxed against the latest global health crisis. She gushed:

“[I’m] grateful that I don’t have these crazy symptoms and didn’t end up in the hospital.”

While quarantining away from her family is “miserable,” she added:

“I am 100% vaccinated, so that could have helped me.”

Wow… Clearly, Kailyn’s not so worried about how coronavirus could affect her family if she was willing to risk getting sick again! We hope everyone stays safe and healthy as they battle the virus and that Kailyn sticks to staycations until we’re fully out of this pandemic!

